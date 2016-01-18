VSU students participate in 'Day of Service'

Nearly 50 Valdosta State University students spent their day off from school giving back to the community.

Students helped unpack, sort, and restock items at Second Harvest Food Bank of South Georgia.

This is the third year of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service and coordinator Carmen Guess says it just keeps growing.

She says it's a great way for students to show appreciation to their community.

"It allows our students to get out in the community and reach those who aren't able to help us at VSU. I'm just glad that we got really positive feedback. It's a day on not a day off for us at VSU," says Guess.

She says they hope to continue the tradition and make it even bigger every year.

