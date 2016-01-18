Berrien Co. officials urge caution around rising waters

The Berrien County Sheriff's office is warning residents to be aware of rising waters on the Alapaha River.

At 11 a.m. January 17th four campers from Berrien County were surrounded by high waters and had to be rescued.

"Due to the rise in the water over night from the rain they were unable to hike back to where they were," explains Berrien County Sheriff Anthony Heath.

Rain from the night before caused the Alapaha River to take on so much water you couldn't walk through it.

"The deputies that tried to walk down the river actually ended up in chest deep water where normally you can drive," Sheriff Heath says.

Now Sheriff Heath is warning everyone who wants to explore the outdoors to do so with caution.

"Anytime that we have an excessive amount of rain north of us, it just fills the rivers. Be mindful of any rainfall that we have previously had and are going to have in the next couple of days," Sheriff Heath urges.

Berrien County EMA Director Robert Mikell helped with the search and rescue. He says it's critical to pay attention to the weather when planning outdoor trips around rivers.

"If you don't know what you're doing, don't know where you're going, don't know what the weather is than stay at home," urges Mikell.

He also recommends always having a form of communication, like a cell phone, so you can alert authorities if you do come into danger.

Mikell says he is proud of how emergency officials responded. They were able to rescue all the campers and no one was hurt.

"We came in, we got them, we got them out, nobody was hurt. It was a safe operation and everybody went home safe," explains Mikell.

