Terrell County considers SPLOST renewal

Terrell County voters will have a chance to vote on renewing the special local sales tax, or SPLOST for short, this spring-- as long as city leaders can agree on a way to spend the money.

The leaders of Dawson, Sasser, Parrot, and Bronwood will meet Tuesday to begin negotiations over SPLOST. The current penny tax will expire at the end of the year.



In order to extend the SPLOST collection without interruption, the tax must make it on the primary ballot in May.



Current tax money has been used for roads and bridges, as well as renovating public buildings.

