Friday's high school basketball scores and highlights

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

High school basketball scores from Friday, January 16, 2016:

BOYS:

Tift Co. 76, Colquitt Co. 31

Turner Co. 57, Lee Co. 51

Worth Co. 60, Monroe 59

Westover 74, Mitchell Co. 63

Americus-Sumter 77, Cairo 21

Dougherty 85, Cook 27

Thomasville 57, Fitzgerald 41

Early Co. 81, Randolph-Clay 69

Brooks Co. 89, Baker Co. 33

Calhoun Co. 77, Stewart Co. 35

Quitman Co. 65, Miller Co. 53

Deerfield-Windsor 72, Valwood 52

GIRLS:

Tift Co. 47, Colquitt Co. 30

Pelham 40, Valdosta 33

Turner Co. 55, Lee Co. 45

Americus-Sumter 101, Cairo 43

Monroe 73, Worth Co. 25

Bainbridge 61, Albany 21

Westover 47, Mitchell Co. 27

Thomasville 63, Fitzgerald 49

Randolph-Clay 72, Early Co. 45

Brooks Co. 66, Baker Co. 38

Quitman Co. 55, Miller Co. 29

