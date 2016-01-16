Friday's high school basketball scores and highlights

High school basketball scores from Friday, January 16, 2016:
BOYS:
Tift Co. 76, Colquitt Co. 31
Turner Co. 57, Lee Co. 51
Worth Co. 60, Monroe 59
Westover 74, Mitchell Co. 63
Americus-Sumter 77, Cairo 21
Dougherty 85, Cook 27
Thomasville 57, Fitzgerald 41
Early Co. 81, Randolph-Clay 69
Brooks Co. 89, Baker Co. 33
Calhoun Co. 77, Stewart Co. 35
Quitman Co. 65, Miller Co. 53
Deerfield-Windsor 72, Valwood 52
GIRLS:
Tift Co. 47, Colquitt Co. 30
Pelham 40, Valdosta 33
Turner Co. 55, Lee Co. 45
Americus-Sumter 101, Cairo 43
Monroe 73, Worth Co. 25
Bainbridge 61, Albany 21
Westover 47, Mitchell Co. 27
Thomasville 63, Fitzgerald 49
Randolph-Clay 72, Early Co. 45
Brooks Co. 66, Baker Co. 38
Quitman Co. 55, Miller Co. 29
