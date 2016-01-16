Lady Titans prepared for SGTC challenge

One way to get out of a funk is to get a big win over a conference leader.

That's the hope for the Lady Titans of Albany Tech.

Kenneth Williams' team hosts GCAA top dog South Georgia Tech Sunday afternoon.

The Lady Titans could use a win of this magnitude to spark some confidence as we enter the home stretch of the regular season.

SGTC has won three in a row, and 11 of their last 12 entering Sunday's ball game.

Williams says his team knows how well they need to play to pull the upset this weekend, and they've responded this week during practice.

"This is a complete team all the way around, so it's going to be a challenge for us. I think we're looking forward to that challenge," Williams says. "We've had some intense practices this week. In fact, it's probably the hardest we've practiced all season."

The Lady Titans know this game will teach them a lot about themselves.

"It's going to show us actually how much our hard work in practice this week and how much we've learned will pay off," Williams says.

The Lady Titans host the two-time defending conference champs Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at Albany State's HPER Gym.

