Tifton leaders join at church to start MLK weekend

First Presbyterian Church in Tifton held a special service Friday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior.

Members of the church came together on what would have been King's 86th birthday. City officials were in attendance as parishioners sang and worshiped to kick off the Martin Luther King holiday weekend.

One person had a special way of showing what Dr. King meant to her.

"Music can bring us together and I know that if I can help somebody as Dr. King did, as I pass along, then my living will not be in vain," said Kasandra Pridgeon.

The church will have other events honoring Dr. King on Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.