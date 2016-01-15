Tift funeral home crematory under debate

People who live and work near a Tifton funeral home filed a lawsuit, hoping to prevent a crematory from opening at the location.

Since August 2015, people in the Tifton Historic District were upset about the construction of a crematory at Reflection Cremation and Funeral Service. A lot of work has been done since then.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction to stop the crematory from operating, but the lawyer for the plaintiffs won't say anything about the case.

"I'm Matthew Senkbeil with Sims and Fleming in Tifton, Georgia. Our firm is handling this case, but it is our firm's policy not to comment on ongoing actions," said Senkbeil.

The owner of Reflections Cremations and Funeral Services as well as the Tifton Mayor and city manager were also contacted, but refused to comment on the lawsuit.

