Albany YMCA to host 'HEED' program

The YMCA in Albany is hosting a 14-week program called HEED, Healthy Eating Every Day, to help make healthy habits permanent.

Exercise and eating lots of fruits and vegetables are the staples of a healthy lifestyle. And, while this isn't new information, establishing these habits isn't easy.

"We all have that knowledge of what we need to do in order to have healthy eating behaviors, but it is very hard to do," said Terrie Alby with the YMCA. "We have hectic lives, busy lives, many factors that sabotage us from having a healthy diet."

Alby said that research shows 14 weeks is a magic number to make something a habit.

To sign up for the 14-week program, which will include meetings, a textbook, and an online component, call the YMCA at 229-436-0531.

The program kicks off Monday, January 25th.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.