El Nino reaches out to Georgia

There will be storms, but they may possibly not be severe

Heavy rain has been going on in the area

A lot has been heard lately about El Nino and how it's been affecting the weather around the country. The presence of the naturally occurring event could mean many things for South Georgia in the coming months.

We had record breaking warm temperatures in December and heavy rain over the past few months. Both are unusual events that can be attributed to El Nino. It is not a single storm, but rather a naturally occurring feature in our climate.

About every four years, the eastern pacific waters become much warmer.

"It should affect our weather with more rain. You'll see more storms coming in almost on a three day basis probably through the month of February. Severe weather for South Georgia is actually less during El Nino seasons. All the severe weather seems to have shifted down into Florida," said Meteorologist Chris Zelman.

Even though there is still a threat of storms, it doesn't mean they will be severe.

"Even though the greatest chance for severe weather has shifted south of southwest Georgia for the rest of this El Nino pattern, we can never completely rule out a storm so your First Alert weather team will be here to keep you safe with our storm tracker," said Meteorologist Andrew Gorton.

As of now, no snow is in the forecast, but below normal temperatures and wetter weather is expected as we continue through March.

"Temperature-wise we'll probably stay cooler than average. Again, the big question is if we are going to get snow," said Zelman. "South Georgia does not get snow very often. Yeah, there might be one or two events where we might get a marginal risk of some snow."

Forecasters predict that as El Nino weakens in the summer, the tropics could become more active and bring in a bad hurricane season.

