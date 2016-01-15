Albany native on the way to South Beach Wine and Food Festival

Albany native and Georgia Public Broadcasting Chef, Lara Lyn Carter, is a star on the rise.

Carter's television career started on WALB in 2012 with her cooking show "Savor the Good Life."

Last June, her statewide show "Thyme for Sharing" premiered on Georgia Public Television. In February, Carter will join some of the biggest names in cooking, such as Emeril Lagasse and Bobby Flay at the SOBE Wine and Food Festival in Miami.

"I'm just thinking I get to be right there with them! I am going to be a little bit star struck, I am sure, but it's a honor because so few people ever get an opportunity to do something like this, so few chefs ever get invited. I will be serving over 8,000 people," said Carter.

Carter will prepare her Georgia-Grown Shrimp and Grits, as well as a sweet candy she calls "Whiskey Bites." Even though she has a team to help her in Miami, she'll make 9,000 of the candies before she travels.

Carter signed with a Hollywood agent a few months ago, and is talking with several networks about developing her show.

