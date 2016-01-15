DCSS talks education legislation

DCSS officials say Ga often loses teachers to other states who offer better pay.

Education is a hot topic at this year's General Assembly. Lawmakers will be discussing everything from teachers pay to under-performing schools.

One education topic gaining a lot of attention is "Merit Pay." It would use student performance to evaluate teachers.

JD Sumner with Dougherty County Schools public relations says Georgia as a whole often loses teachers to other states that offer better pay.

In his annual State of the State address Governor Nathan Deal explained he understood there are other factors that could impact a child's performance. He also proposed a 3% raise for teachers.

The school system is not taking an official stance on the topic, but says it is important for teachers to receive proper compensation.

"We always support properly funding teachers. It's a challenge to retain and recruit good people," explains Sumner.

They also urge lawmakers to look closely at any funding legislation and weigh the impacts it will have on local school districts.

"We just advocate an approach that doesn't hamstring our ability to operate," Sumner says, "It does require funding to run a modern day educational organization like ourselves."

With such a big focus on education school officials say they will be watching closely to see what happens.

"It's going to be interesting to see what comes out of the General Assembly. There's a lot of big educational items that are being discussed and tossed around by our legislatures. It's going to be an interesting couple of months," explains Sumner.

