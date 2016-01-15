Star emerging for Titans

Even on some teams that struggled at Dougherty High, Montrell Sisroe's talent stuck out.

He's standing out even more lately in his freshman season at Albany Tech.

Sisroe is becoming one of the GCAA's best players, and head coach Sylvester Patterson says he is the MVP of the team.

It's easy to see why.

Sisroe ranks in the top 15 of the conference in points per game (11.4) and rebounds per game (9.2).

"He's rebounding the ball at an elite level, but he's also shooting the ball really well. I think he's shooting almost 60% from three. He doesn't take a lot of them, but he's knocking them down," Patterson notes. "He's able to play that stretch four role. He can post up. He's athletic. He can put it on the floor. He's having a really good year."

"I've just been working hard," Sisroe says. "I've been playing good defense and offense. crashing the boards a lot. and that's been helping my team a lot."

Patterson says the Division One coaches are starting to call, and he says Sisroe's game continues to evolve.

"That's the good thing about him: he just plays. He doesn't know how good he can be," Patterson says. "Once he learns how to handle the ball like he should, and puts the work in, shoots the ball, and works on his post game, I think the sky's the limit."

The Titans are back on the floor Saturday afternoon when they host South Georgia Tech.

