War of the Border returns to south GA

Some of the best football players in south Georgia will strap up the helmets one more time, and play for state pride.

The annual War of the Border is back, and area high schoolers will play under the Friday night lights for the final time.

South Georgia's best players will take on North Florida's best in the all star showdown.

The first of three games is Friday night in Moultrie.

Many of the players are not only playing to represent their region, but also to show off in front of the college scouts.

War of the Border director Mike Gammons says because of everything these kids are playing for, coaching them becomes real easy.

"These kids want to play, want to come to practice, want to show what they got. They're just first class kids," Gammons says. "These are some of the best kids we've ever had, talent wise and manners."

Gammons says these games are always fun.

"You're playing the same size, same guys, same caliber. and it's who has the biggest heart, who wants to win, who has that burning desire, and that shows up out here," Gammons says.

Friday night's game kicks off at 6:30 at Mack Tharpe Stadium.

Next week, more All-Stars will take the field at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium in Valdosta.

