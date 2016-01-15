Valwood's incredible buzzer beater

The Valwood JV boys' basketball team may have put together the best buzzer beater of the year this week.

Trailing by one with one second left, Mason Williams inbounded to Billy McLendon, who leapt in the air and flipped the ball off the backboard in one fluid motion.

The miraculous shot fell and gave Valwood the 23-22 win.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.