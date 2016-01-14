Golden Rams snap losing skid, Lady Rams win thriller

ALBANY STATE 97, PAINE 90 (F/OT) (Men)

The Golden Rams snap their 13-game losing streak Thursday night with a 97-90 overtime win over Paine.

Khaliq Hughes scored 22 off the bench to lead ASU, while Malik Dungee hit five three-pointers for the Golden Rams.

The win is the first for the Rams since the season opener in late November.

ALBANY STATE 55, PAINE 50 (Women)

Tip Holston had 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Lady Rams, but no play was bigger than her go-ahead basket with 21 seconds to play.

ASU outscored Paine 11-0 over the last 1:53 to get the win.

The Lady Rams shot only 32.8% from the field, but they made the ones that counted.

The win pushes Albany State to 6-1 in SIAC play, and 6-9 overall.

