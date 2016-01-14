Lawmaker proposes 'assault weapon' ban - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Lawmaker proposes 'assault weapon' ban

DECATUR, GA (WALB) -

If you own an assault style gun, some state lawmakers want to take it away.

Representative Mary Oliver from Decatur introduced a bill that would outlaw dozens of semi-automatic weapons, high-capacity magazines, armor-piercing bullets and incendiary 50 caliber bullets.

The bill would even require the GBI to seize those items from people who currently own them.

More than a dozen other lawmakers have signed on to the bill, but it has no chance of passing the Republican controlled legislature.

