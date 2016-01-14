Lawmaker proposes 'assault weapon' ban

The bill would outlaw dozens of semi-automatic weapons, high-capacity magazines, armor-piercing bullets and incendiary 50 caliber bullets.

A state lawmaker is proposing a bill that may lead to having some guns taken away.

If you own an assault style gun, some state lawmakers want to take it away.

Representative Mary Oliver from Decatur introduced a bill that would outlaw dozens of semi-automatic weapons, high-capacity magazines, armor-piercing bullets and incendiary 50 caliber bullets.

The bill would even require the GBI to seize those items from people who currently own them.

More than a dozen other lawmakers have signed on to the bill, but it has no chance of passing the Republican controlled legislature.

