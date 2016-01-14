Volunteers, donations combine for new safe children's path

A Camilla native donated money to kick off a brick campaign to pave the pathway and raise money for the club.

A $10,000 donation and dedicated Rotary volunteers came together to make a safe path for Mitchell County children.

The Camilla Rotary club cleared an overgrown pathway between the Boys and Girls Club of Mitchell County and the administrative building.

Previously, children had to walk along a one-way road that supervisors found unsafe.

The pathway will be named in the her honor.

"It's going to be the Felicia Norwood pathway which is a safe passage from the club to my office. We don't have to worry about the kids getting in the street or doing what they shouldn't do. This is a safe passage for them," said Boys and Girls Club Director Andrea Peoples.

You can purchase a brick for $100 and include a special dedication on it.

The fundraiser goal is $100,000 to be put toward programs for the children.

