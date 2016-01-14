Camilla leaders try to attract new business

Camilla and Mitchell County leaders are celebrating a year of economic growth that's leading to new business prospects in 2016. One city leader says one prospect could have significant impact on job creation for the community.



Lunchtime at the new Kebo's Barbeque in the heart of Camilla is bustling. "Business has been really good!" said Jill Williams, Kebo's Employee.



Kay Clifton and her friend drove in from Bainbridge today to visit Camilla. "Food looks wonderful! We came to eat and shop," she said.



Eat at the newly opened Kebo's, and shop at one of the new stores in town. "Marvin's and Hibbet's Sports and Taco Bell represent 30 new full time jobs, $1.8 million dollars in investment and their projected retail sales are five million dollars a year," said Bennett Adams.



Adams says the success of these new businesses has sparked the interest of other, as yet unnamed, companies locating nearby. "One will be a fairly significant employer the other a smaller retail project."



Another project in the works is an $800,000 expansion will start later this month at Camilla-Mitchell County Airport, which includes a new helipad, and lengthening the apron. "Yesterday we had four corporate jets out there," Adams said.



Adams say the community's growth is due to many factors, including an aggressive economic development authority, and a government that has historically worked well together.



"We have good curb appeal, when you come into town we look like a city that cares about what is going on."



The airport expansion starts January 25th, and is projected to take two and a half months to complete.

