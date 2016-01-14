Albany State holds King remembrance



A southwest Georgia university came together Thursday morning to honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.



It has been almost 48 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was killed in Memphis, but students and leaders at Albany State University still remember what he did for our country.



"Dr. King has had so many great contributions that have extended beyond his life here on earth. He just really pushed the envelope and really challenged the way that our country and our culture saw African Americans," said speaker Kenneth Miller.



Over 400 people filled the ASU student center to remember Dr. King, which brought joy to student leaders.



"With Black History Month being in February, you think that people forget throughout the year, but seeing the excitement from the older people, from the younger people, it's a beautiful thing," said Jeremy Jones.



Key note speaker Miller wants to turn that excitement into something more.



"As a country, as a nation, globally, we should all embrace the spirit of Dr. King and just try to educate folks on the humanity of all of us. We need to work together."



Students on campus are grateful of Dr. King, who helped open up the doors for diversity on college campuses.



"Because of Martin Luther King, we can sit in the class with all ethnicities together as one so it is pretty cool," said Nadirah Young.



Student leaders are happy with the how the community remember Dr. King and hope they continue to in the future.



"As long as the University and people are doing stuff to remember the legacy, we can keep moving forward, trying to accomplish the things couldn't quite do when he was alive," Jones said.

Moving forward, ASU plans to have the convocation every year as well as other events to commemorate the life of Dr. King.



