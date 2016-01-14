Crisp Co. confident for state duals

Wrestlers in Georgia have the unique opportunity to compete in two state championships every season.

The first of 2016 is Thursday, and the Crisp County Cougars hope to put on a championship performance.

They did so last week, winning the Region 1-AAAA duals title.

Now they'll head to Macon for the state duals championship this weekend.

"It was big for us," says head coach Bill Fitt. "Some of the pillars that we work on are hard work and confidence, so we feel good about going into Macon that we're going to do our best."

On Thursday in Macon, their quest for a state championship begins against a familiar foe.

The Cougars face North Hall in the first round. It was the Trojans who eliminated Crisp County from the duals tournament last season.

"It was a good match last year with a lot of tough, tough individual performances. That's what we're looking for tomorrow is going out there and giving all we got," Fitt says. "If it's good enough, we'll move on. If it's not, we'll come back and keep wrestling."

The few veteran wrestlers left from last year's team haven't forgotten last year's duals, and they're excited for a shot to return the favor.

"I can't wait," laughs senior Takeo Clay. "We can get them this year. I feel like we're confident. We're good."

The good news for Fitt's bunch is the experience those young Cougars will pick up in Macon.

"Our goal is to get these kids every year to advance to the state meet and start bringing home medals," he says. "We have a couple kids here who have a chance to be state champions. Seeing stuff like this will give them that chance.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.