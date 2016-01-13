Workers prepare for large trash amounts after flooding

Lee County workers say a lot of what they accomplished during annual waterway cleanup projects over the past nine years was wiped away by recent flooding.

The Kinchafoonee Creek is now filled with trash from the Christmas flood.

County workers are planning a clean-up day but haven't been able to set a date because the water isn't down far enough.

"We are going to let the water go down some more right now it is seven feet at Pinewood," said Code Enforcement Director Jim Wright. "Typically we do the clean-up between 3 and 5 feet is ideal for us, and it ain't there yet."

They plan to do something in the spring, at the annual Rivers Alive event in July, and again in October when the Corps of Engineers draws down the water.

The first Kinchafoonee clean-up nine years ago resulted in several thousand pounds of trash.

July's clean-up resulted in only 900 pounds of debris.

County workers believe after the flood the collection will be as high as it was nine years ago.

