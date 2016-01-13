Albany woman celebrates 102nd birthday

Carrie Mathis, who just turned 102, says God has blessed her.

An Albany woman, who turned 102 years old Wednesday, is sharing her secret for living longer, healthier lives.

Carrie Mathis says God has blessed her.

"It's wonderful to have a 102nd birthday," she said at a party in her honor.

She has outlived her husband and a daughter. She has attended the same Albany Church for 70 years and still lives independently in excellent health.

"People have been so good to me," she remarked.

But she credits God with all that is good, including her incredible longevity.

That's her secret to long life.

"God blesses us who keeps his promises and lives according to the way he wants us to live," said Mathis.

Her sweet celebration, with balloons, flowers and cake was all part of a happy party for a grateful person, whose incredible faith has led to her incredible longevity.

"Thanks be to God for allowing me to live to be 102 years old," she said. "Thank you."

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.