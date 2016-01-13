Jefferson Bypass work gets a thumbs up - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Jefferson Bypass work gets a thumbs up

D.O.T. District Engineer Scott Chambers D.O.T. District Engineer Scott Chambers
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The newly-opened Jefferson Street interchange on the Liberty Expressway in Albany has the official seal of approval from the Georgia Department of Transportation.

State inspectors joined the construction crews for a final inspection before signing off on the project. Besides a few minor corrections, the project received a top rating.

"Oxford and their subs did a marvelous job on this project.  As you can see, it is a tremendous improvement prior to us coming out here.  The job turned out very well," said D.O.T. District Engineer Scott Chambers.     

The $13 million project took two and a half years to complete and includes new expressway entrance and exit ramps and an overhauled intersection at Jefferson Street and Philema Road.

Copyright 2016 WALB.  All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly