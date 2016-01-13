Jefferson Bypass work gets a thumbs up

The newly-opened Jefferson Street interchange on the Liberty Expressway in Albany has the official seal of approval from the Georgia Department of Transportation.



State inspectors joined the construction crews for a final inspection before signing off on the project. Besides a few minor corrections, the project received a top rating.



"Oxford and their subs did a marvelous job on this project. As you can see, it is a tremendous improvement prior to us coming out here. The job turned out very well," said D.O.T. District Engineer Scott Chambers.

The $13 million project took two and a half years to complete and includes new expressway entrance and exit ramps and an overhauled intersection at Jefferson Street and Philema Road.

