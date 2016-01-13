College and Career Academy seeks final approval

Dual enrollment allows students to take college courses while in high school.

Representatives for the new College and Career Academy are heading to Atlanta January 13th to give their final presentation to the state board of education.

This is the last step in getting approved to put the new academy into motion.

The Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy would serve students in the Dougherty, Terrell, and Calhoun County school systems.

Through partnerships with schools and organizations the academy would help students take advantage of the dual enrollment experience.

JD Sumner with the Dougherty County school system says a program like this would benefit students and local businesses.

"That's who really we think will benefit once this thing starts ramping up. They'll get that skilled labor that this area so desperately needs to operate. So we're excited about that," explains Sumner.

They hope to have the College and Career Academy open to students starting next school year.

