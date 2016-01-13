Sprint Cup Champ will race in Cordele

Defending NASCAR Sprint Cup champion Kyle Busch will make a pit stop in south Georgia soon.

Busch will make his second ever appearance at Speedfest later this month at Cordele's Watermelon Capital Speedway.

"We are very, very fortunate. He has stepped up in a big way. He found out we were doing this event again, and he always looks forward to coming back to south Georgia," says Crisp Motorsports Park general manager Scott Sumner. "He says all the people are very, very friendly, and he likes coming back here. We're just going to be excited to have him. He always draws a great crowd for us."

It's an important race for Busch as well. He'll be racing for the first time since offseason surgery.

"The doctors have just released him recently, so he's going to make a stop here on the way to Daytona and try to shake things out and get feeling good," Sumner says. "We're looking forward to it."

Busch will also take part in an autograph signing Sunday afternoon before the races begin.

Speedfest 2016 begins on Friday, January 29. You can purchase tickets at http://www.crispmotorsportspark.com/events/speedfest-2016/.

