Officials: Make sure flood repairs are done properly

There's a warning from Leesburg Police Chief Moore for other flood victims and people buying homes that may have been flooded.

His flood repairs revealed an old mold problem from flooding that happened before the Moore's bought the house.

Contractor Lee Purvis says previous repairs weren't done properly, but you wouldn't have known it by looking at the home.

Purvis says flood victims should only hire licensed contractors.

"Make sure there is a permit pulled on your home so the county can protect you," he warned. "Don't try to fly under the radar. This is serious. It needs to be repaired properly and if it's not, you end up living in a health hazard."

A mold expert has been brought in to take care of the problem in the Moore's home.

Purvis says if you consider buying a home that may have been flooded... look for prior permits and even speak with contractors who worked on the home.

