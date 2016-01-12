Eyesore motel bites the dust

An old Albany motel, which has been a vacant eyesore, is being torn down. What will take its place, though, is still a mystery.

The former James Rivers Motel, later known as the Best Holiday Motel on North Slappey Boulevard, right next to the bypass, is getting cleared.

The company hired for the demolition says this large single level building will take two weeks to tear down and clean up.



Eric Donald, owner of Advanced Donald Land Clearing Services says, "We tear it down and we try to separate the wood from the concrete. We get the wood first and take it to the landfill and the another place recycles the concrete."



No one has applied for a construction permit for this prime piece of commercial real estate. We're told that the property will likely be put up for sale once it is cleared.

