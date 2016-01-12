Adel Police search for man wanted in armed robbery

Adel Police are searching for a South Georgia man wanted for robbing a husband and wife at gunpoint.

28-year-old Donte Glauvitz is wanted on felony robbery charges for holding up the owners of the Holiday Market on South Hutchinson Avenue in Adel.

It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday, and the couple were the only people inside the store during the armed robbery. An undisclosed amount of money was taken.

Authorities issued a search warrant this morning at his Adel home, but they have not been able to find him.

Glauvitz is considered dangerous.

If you have any information, contact the Adel Police at 229-896-6445.

