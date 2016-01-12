Fire crews fight early morning blaze

A good Samaritan helped save a woman from a fire at a four-unit Albany apartment building early Tuesday morning.

Theresa Almond woke up when smoke over took her apartment, and quickly evacuated to see her neighbor Corlathea Allen's apartment in flames, and her own covered in smoke.

"All I saw was the whole unit up in smoke and flames was coming out the back of the unit," Almond said.

Firefighters worked quickly to eliminate the flames, putting out the fire in about 10 minutes.

Allen was in the process of moving out of her old apartment, so many of her belongings were saved, except for furniture and clothes.

While many items were damaged by fire or smoke, no one was injured and neither unit was a total loss, something Allen says is a blessing in itself.

"You can always get [material things] back. you can't ever get your life back," she said.

The apartment was closed off and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

