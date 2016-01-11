Red Cross still offers flood clean-up supplies

The Red Cross disaster truck has stopped driving in flood damaged neighborhoods in Lee County, but is still offering clean-up supplies and other help.

The Red Cross has mostly supplied clean-up kits and bleach for Lee County homeowners.

Although the Red Cross won't be driving the area daily, disaster aid is still available.

"We are still going to have clean up kits available for them at Century Fire Station if they want to pick them up there and will have some here at 500 Pine Avenue," said Program Specialist Nature Malone.

If you are a flood victim, and need assistance, you are encouraged to contact the Red Cross at 229-436-4845.

