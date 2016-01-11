New apartment complex proposed near Lake Chehaw

A developer wants to build a 36 home apartment complex along Lake Chehaw.

Dougherty County planners don't recommend it, citing environmental impact concerns.

But the planning commission went against the staff and recommended that the county commission approve the project.

Planners say developing houses on the Philema Road site would have less of an environmental impact on the waterway than apartments.

"And the reason for that is because it is in the Flood Plain and the Flood Way and really the best use for the land is to be completely undeveloped, that is the safest use for the community," said Paul Forgey, Dougherty Planning Director.

Planners say because of FEMA requirements, the construction must have top-notch engineering and be built at least three feet above the 100-year flood stage.

Public Hearing on the development is scheduled for January 25th.

