Thomasville stays unbeaten: Friday's HS basketball scores

High school basketball scores from Friday, January 8, 2016:
BOYS:
Thomasville 79, Early Co. 76
Tift Co. 57, Salmen (LA) 36
Colquitt Co. 77, Lowndes 74
Lee Co. 62, Valdosta 57
Westover 51, Dougherty 49
Brooks Co. 49, Thomas Co. Central 48
Cook 40, Cairo 30
Seminole Co. 81, Fitzgerald 58
Westwood 76, Deerfield-Windsor 67
Brookwood 38, Terrell Academy 35
GIRLS:
Tift Co. 63, Worth Co. 29
Valdosta 47, Lee Co. 41 (F/OT)
Lowndes 57, Colquitt Co. 55
Westover 42, Dougherty 28
Brooks Co. 56, Thomas Co. Central 45
Early Co. 52, Thomasville 49
Fitzgerald 67, Seminole Co. 31
Westwood 52, Deerfield-Windsor 17
Terrell Academy 40, Brookwood 20
Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.