Thomasville stays unbeaten: Friday's HS basketball scores

BLAKELY, GA (WALB) -

High school basketball scores from Friday, January 8, 2016:

BOYS:

Thomasville 79, Early Co. 76

Tift Co. 57, Salmen (LA) 36

Colquitt Co. 77, Lowndes 74

Lee Co. 62, Valdosta 57

Westover 51, Dougherty 49

Brooks Co. 49, Thomas Co. Central 48

Cook 40, Cairo 30

Seminole Co. 81, Fitzgerald 58

Westwood 76, Deerfield-Windsor 67

Brookwood 38, Terrell Academy 35

GIRLS:

Tift Co. 63, Worth Co. 29

Valdosta 47, Lee Co. 41 (F/OT)

Lowndes 57, Colquitt Co. 55

Westover 42, Dougherty 28

Brooks Co. 56, Thomas Co. Central 45

Early Co. 52, Thomasville 49

Fitzgerald 67, Seminole Co. 31

Westwood 52, Deerfield-Windsor 17

Terrell Academy 40, Brookwood 20

