Cougars win Region 1-AAAA duals

The Crisp County Cougars are the Region 1-AAAA duals champs.

Crisp County earned the title Friday in Cairo, and will be the region's top seed next week at the state duals in Macon.

Cook was the region runner-up.

The state duals tournament is January 14-16 at the Macon Centreplex.

