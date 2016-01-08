Fallen Albany marine rededicated at landmark

Covella is one of many marines that had gone to the base

Many came to support the family and memory of Covella

Almost 50 years ago, a South Georgia hero was killed in the Vietnam War. Friday his family came together to rededicate him.

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant Joseph F. Covella was killed in action on Jan. 3 1966. Covella served at the U.S.M.C. Supply Center from 1964 to 1965.

In 1969, the U.S.M.C. Base named their pond "Covella Pond" and placed a monument with a plaque in his honor. His family, including his kids and wife, came to see "Covella Pond" rededicated in his namesake.

"There have been many of heroes that have gone through this base. Some have given their ultimate sacrifice, some have not, but they're all heroes," said Roxanna Covella-Barnes.

The U.S.M.C. Logistics Base in Albany thought rededicating Covella Pond was the perfect way to honor their hero.

