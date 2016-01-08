Albany-Dougherty merger doesn't have much energy

Albany's Mayor says consolidating city and county governments isn't on her radar right now, as she prepares for her next term as Mayor.



Talks over consolidating city and county governments have been nonexistent since a vote two years ago by the county commission against allowing citizens to decide on merging the governments.



The city commission voted in favor of allowing a referendum.

"The city has gone on now to do what we needed to do in terms of the efficiencies and consolidating departments in a way that we are already saving money," said Dorothy Hubbard, Albany Mayor.



The Mayor says the city is monitoring duplication of services, and doesn't see that the city will talk about consolidation again in the future.

