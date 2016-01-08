Phoebe works to improve employee health

This year the Phoebe Putney Health System is celebrating 10 years helping employees lead a healthier lifestyle.

Through he Employee Wellness Programs workers get pedometers to track their steps, access to gyms, and even classes on healthier eating.

It's all in an effort to help the hospital employees ditch the "healthier" new year resolution and make it a life style.

"We are here to encourage, to instill, and to make programming for our employees to really practice what they preach and live a healthy lifestyle," says wellness director Julian Maddox.

As employees attend classes and workout they earn points. After they've earned enough points those points are transferred into money for their health savings account.

Maddox says the whole company benefits when employees are healthier.

"When an employee is healthier they get a confidence and so that confidence not only goes out in the gym but it also translates into their work life," explains Maddox.

Maddox says employee health is crucial to their productivity and he encourages all companies to have health programs.

"I would tell every CEO if you want to have healthy happy employees and if you want them to praise your leadership you ought to have a wellness program in your company," Maddox urges.

Phoebe Putney Health System will have events later this year to celebrate 10 years of employee health.

