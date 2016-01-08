GSW men upset #18 CSU; Lady Canes falter

GA SOUTHWESTERN 109, #18 COLUMBUS ST. 104 (MEN)

Four Hurricanes scored at least 20 points as GSW knocked off 18th-ranked Columbus State on the road Thursday.

Adam Thoseby led the way for the Canes with 34 points, and GSW made 17 threes to help pace the offensive slugfest.

Cam Baker scored a game-high 41 points in a losing effort for the Cougars.

The win snaps a three-game skid for GSW. They are now 6-6 overall and 2-3 in the Peach Belt Conference.

The Hurricanes host Young Harris Saturday at the Storm Dome.

#14 COLUMBUS STATE 63, GA SOUTHWESTERN 48

The Lady Canes' Peach Belt troubles continued tonight in Columbus.

GSW dropped to 0-5 in PBC play, and 6-6 overall.

Va'Queshia Hall had 11 points and eight rebounds to lead the Lady Canes.

Former Darton State star Michelle Mitchell scored her first basket of the game off her own rebound, but struggled throughtout. Mitchell shot 1-9 from the field, and played just 12 minutes.

Ashley Johnson had 31 points and 18 rebounds to pace Columbus State.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.