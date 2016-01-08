ASU splits on the road with Dragons

LANE 74, ALBANY STATE 64 (MEN)

The Dragons were too much to handle inside, and Lane sent Albany State to the team's 12th straight loss with a ten-point win Thursday in Jackson, TN.

Lane scored 32 points in the paint, and outrebounded the Golden Rams in the win.

Earl Farnum led the way for ASU with 16 points, while Jordan Floyd and Dominique Pollard also added double-digit totals.

Five Lane players scored in double figures.

ASU falls to 1-12 overall, and 0-5 in SIAC play.

The Golden Rams are back in action Saturday at Spring Hill.

ALBANY ST. 52, LANE 47

It was probably closer than they wanted, but the Lady Rams got a win right when they needed to.

Less than a week after getting rocked at home by Kentucky State, Albany State avoided the upset by the winless Lady Dragons Thursday.

Tip Holston's double-double (14 points, 11 rebounds) pushed Albany State. Keidra Green added 14 points of her own in the win.

Albany State improves to 4-9 overall, and 4-1 in the SIAC.

The Lady Rams go to Spring Hill Saturday.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.