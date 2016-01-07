Harvey-Clemons not turning pro

Former Lowndes Viking Josh Harvey-Clemons announced on Instagram earlier this week his intent to return to Louisville for his senior season.

The Cardinals made that official Thursday.

Harvey-Clemons, along with LB Keith Kelsey, DE DeVonte Fields, and DT DeAngelo Brown, met with the media to discuss their decision to hold off turning pro.

The Georgia transfer was third on the team with 88 tackles. He also added three interceptions.

But Harvey-Clemons says he wasn't satisfied with a single season with the Cardinals.

"I really didn't have the season that I wanted to have, I feel like I can do a lot better," he says. "I talked with these guys, and once they told me they were coming back, it was a no brainer for me."

Louisville's defense ranked 18th in the nation in 2015. The Cardinals went 8-5 with a 27-21 win over Texas A&M in the Music City Bowl.

