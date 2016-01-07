Baker Co. still dealing with flood waters

After cresting at 32.53 feet on Monday the water levels from the Flint River in Newton are finally going down.

Even though the Flint River is receding, it is still causing problems for some people in Baker County.

A red mark on trees was used to mark how high the water reached.

Some areas in Baker County are still dealing with flood waters and preparing to assess the damage when the water recedes.

People in Baker county have been dealing with the swiftly moving Flint River for over a week, and not everyone is out of the woods yet.

Even though the Flint River is receding, it is still causing problems for some people in Baker County.

Some people are moving back into their homes, but others haven't even had the chance to dry out yet.

After cresting at 32.53 feet on Monday the water levels from the Flint River in Newton are finally going down.

The Flint River was at 27.83 feet on Thursday, which allowed the old downtown area in Newton to dry out. Now the cleanup efforts begin.

Water did not get inside the historic old courthouse, but it did get in the A/C units. Other areas in Newton were not as lucky.

"We have confirmation that we've had two homes that got some water damage on the inside," said Baker Co. EMA Director Sherry Bailey.

In all, twelve properties were affected and nine families evacuated their homes.

Just a couple miles down river in Baker County, Rocky Bend Flint River Retreat is still dealing with flooding.

Rocky Bend experienced flooding back in 2009.

Owner Kenneth Deese built his cabins higher off the ground. That strategy worked for seven cabins.

Two of the nine cabins at Rocky Bend sustained some damage. Fortunately, most of them barely escaped the flood waters.

Deese said that he is not worried about his cabins drying out, his focus is on the erosion.

"When the water goes down then you can assess how bad the soil has eroded because it's pretty devastating at times with that kind of current," said Deese.

The Flint River will be at a minor flood stage until it recedes under 24 feet which is predicted to happen Friday afternoon.

The Red Cross has already provided cleanup kits for those affected.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency will be in Baker County Friday to assess the damage.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.