2016 drivers to spend billions less in fuel costs

There's better news for drivers in the new year.

Gas Buddy predicts that people will spend $17 billion less at the pump in 2016 compared to last year.

Even though gasoline prices are expected to climb this summer, Diesel is predicted to go down.

In fact, Gas Buddy predicts diesel's yearly average price will be lower than gasoline for the first time since 2004.

