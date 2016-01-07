Building permits soar after South GA flooding

As flood victims work to repair home damage, the number of building permits required by Lee County is steadily increasing.

"We got about three feet of water on the lower half of the house and two feet on the other side," said homeowner Mary Carter, whose house was recently flooded.

Several feet of water got inside her home on Creekside Drive when the Kinchafoonee Creek flooded over Christmas week.

Carter spent time Thursday getting the proper permitting necessary as she rebuilds her home.

"We have to cut out drywall, at least five feet, maybe more," she said. "We have to pull up all the flooring, which we are in the process of doing now."

"The cleanup, that part, does not require a permit, but when they start to rebuild and put things in the house- the installation, drywall, new electrical- that has to have a permit," said Public Works Director Matthew Inman.

Homeowners are not wasting time with repairs.

The county had issued as many as 20 permits to flood victims by midday Thursday.

"We expect those permits to go up greatly in the next couple of days. By the end of the week we will have a lot more permits than we do now," Inman said.

This is my first flood," said Carter. "I had no idea what I was in for."

But, with permit in hand, Carter is optimistic about the future.

"I have a good attitude about it," she said. "Hopefully the end result will be better than the beginning."

All necessary permitting fees for Lee County residents have been waived, including building inspection fees to make sure the repair work done on damaged homes meets code.

Residents can apply for a permit in person at the T. Page Tharpe Governmental Building in Leesburg.

Contractors still need to apply for paid permitting before work is done.

