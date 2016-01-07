Camilla spruces up its entrance

Camilla leaders hope some small changes will make a big impression on visitors.



The city has installed several new "Welcome to Camilla" gateway signs at different entry points.



City leaders worked with the University of Georgia to help create a beautification plan for Camilla, which includes a large landscaping renovation on South Harney Street, a busy downtown road.

"And there were probably 100 dogwoods along the street there that had gotten to an age where they were dying and diseased and we took all those up and planted 100 crepe myrtles," said Camilla City Manager Bennett Adams.

One block is planted with white blooming crepe myrtles, the other block with pink blooms.



The city will repave and landscape South Harney Street in a similar fashion later this year.



City leaders say the project costs $25,000.

