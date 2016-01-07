Newton tries to dry out from Flint water

After cresting at 32.53 feet on Monday, the Flint River in Newton has receded to 27.92 feet.

The old downtown courthouse is now dry, but other areas are still being affected by the flood water. The Flint River will be at a minor flood stage until it recedes under 24 feet, which is predicated to happen Friday afternoon.

Twelve families were directly affected by the flood and nine were evacuated.

Two of the nine cabins at Rocky Bend Flint River Retreat had a foot of water in them. Owner Kenneth Deese is not worried about his cabins drying out, but he is concerned about erosion.

"When the water goes down, then you can assess how bad the soil has eroded, because it’s pretty devastating at times with that kind of current," Deese said.

The Red Cross has already provided cleanup kits for those affected, and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency will be in Baker County Friday to assess the damage.

For those that have been in the flood water, the Baker County Health Department is providing free tetanus shots at its office on Sunset Blvd.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.