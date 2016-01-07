Most Wanted: Devin 'Hoodie' Randle

Albany State Police are looking for a man accused of robbing three students at gunpoint.

Warrants have been issued for 19-year-old Devin Randle, on charges of armed robbery.

Police say surveillance video from the Albany State Campus on October 13th shows Randle chasing and robbing William Chunn on Radium Springs Road as he returned from a party.

Officers say Randle robbed three students within one hour. He's also wanted by Albany Police on robbery charges.



Randle goes by the nickname "Hoodie." He could be staying at area motels.

If you know where he is call ASU Police at 229-430-4711.

