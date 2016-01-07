Preparing cars for cold weather

Low tire pressure is more common in the winter months.

Mechanics recommend having the fluids in your car checked before the cold temperatures.

Cooler temperatures are starting to roll into the area, and those dropping temperatures can have a negative affect on your vehicle.

Mechanics say there are some precautions you can take to make sure your car runs smoothly through the winter weather.

Colby Wiggins with DJ's Car Wash & Quick Lube says the most common issue they see once the temperature drops is dead car batteries.

He says it's important to make sure you have your battery checked before the cold weather rolls in or change your battery if it's old.

It's also important to make sure you maintenance your car from tires to fluids.

"Check your antifreeze in the car and make sure that it can withstand the cool temperatures. Check your air pressures in your tires," explains Wiggins.

Wiggins also recommends turning on your car for a few minutes before driving to let the fluids warm to proper operating temperatures.

