12-year-old killed in Berrien County crash

A 12-year-old boy was killed Wednesday night and a female driver badly injured in a car crash.

It happened around 6 o'clock on Barber Shop Road about a half-mile from Lenox Alapaha Road.

Georgia State Patrol officials say a 50-year-old woman driving a Saturn Ion ran off the road, struck a concrete culvert before crashing head on into a tree.

The child was dead at the scene. The female victim was airlifted to Archbold Hospital in Thomasville with head injuries.

Troopers say the victims were wearing seat belts and had to be extracted from the car.

The Georgia State Patrol's Specialized Reconstruction Team will be at the scene today investigating.

The names of victims have not been released.

