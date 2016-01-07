GSU announces Dean, Gillespie hires

Georgia Southern officially announced the additions of former Valdosta State head coach David Dean and former Valdosta High head coach Rance Gillespie to the football staff Wednesday.

The duo will be co-offensive coordinators. Dean will coach wide receivers, and Gillespie will coach quarterbacks.

Tifton native Tyson Summers was named the Eagles' head coach in December, and says Dean and Gillespie were brought in because of their head coaching resumes and ability to teach.

"We feel like we were able to get the whole package in those guys as the best two teachers at that position, two excellent recruiters, and then being able to take guys with head coaching experience that can recruit our state," Summers told WJCL-TV in Savannah. "We felt like those two guys were the best guys to continue running the offense we've been running."

Summers continued in his praise for the new co-offensive coordinators, and feels their experience will be a welcome addition in Statesboro.

"A guy like Rance Gillespie, what he's been able to do with quarterback play, I think is phenomenal as a teacher. He's a guy who has won championships as a head coach and has been at a place kind of like here that's got high expectations and high demands," Summers says. "It's the same thing with coach Dean. The guy's won two national titles as a head coach, three as a playcaller total. But he's also a guy when you talk about receiver play that is considered one of the best in the country."

Former Colquitt County defensive coordinator Jeremy Rowell has also been added to the Georgia Southern staff. He will coach defensive backs for the Eagles.

