Davis named Bart Starr Award winner

It says a lot about the person Thomas Davis is when he's honored for his work off the field just as much as his play on the field.

The Shellman native added another honor Wednesday when he was named the recipient of the Bart Starr Award.

The award winner is chosen by NFL players and given to the player who "best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field and in the community," according to Athletes in Action.

Davis won the NFL Man of the Year award in 2015 and recently earned the first Pro Bowl nod of his career.

