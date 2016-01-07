Lady Jets run past Lady Cavs in 2nd half

The two teams that have run the GCAA lately squared off in Albany Wednesday night, and the two-time defending champs left Albany with the win.

South Georgia Tech got 24 from Angie Thompkins while Molly Brown scored 16 on 4-7 shooting from three-point range to beat Darton State 68-54.

The Lady Jets led by just seven with 3:30 left in the third. That's when Brown went off.

She sank triples on three straight SGTC possessions as the Lady Jets pushed their lead to 17 by the time the quarter was over. From there, they cruised for the win.

"It gave us a little wiggle room there where we could make a mistake or two which we tend to do," says SGTC head coach James Frey. "We were 1-6 from three at halftime. I told them we're not going to keep shooting the ball terribly."

"We were staying close with them, staying close with them. We just made some bad decisions on offense, didn't knock down some easy baskets, and gave them some easy looks," says Darton St. head coach Lea Henry. "It took the wind out of our kids a little bit."

The win pushes the Lady Jets to 15-4 overall, and more importantly, to 5-1 in GCAA play.

"Any time you go on the road to a place like Darton and win, which is historically really, really difficult for us, it's big," Frey says. "In our league, you have to show up to play every night. It sounds cliche, but we have to move on to the next one."

Darton State falls to 3-2 in GCAA play, 13-5 overall. Henry says this game make be a wake-up call for her Lady Cavs.

"We haven't had a lot of great competition so far this year, so we haven't had a lot of opportunities to tell our kids this is what we have to do to be successful," Henry says. "I told them we're not nearly as good as we're going to become. But we're going to run out of time if we don't get really focused, and take care of some things so this doesn't happen again."

Both teams are back in action next Monday. SGTC hosts Chattahoochee Tech, while Darton State travels to Atlanta Metro.

